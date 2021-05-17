Alek Johnson’s name will appear on Nixa’s roster for this week’s Class 6 District 6 action, what with MSHSAA’s strict rules regarding official names being used during the post-season.
But the Eagles’ left fielder was introduced for the first time as Alex Sullivan during Nixa’s ’Senior Night’ activities last week.
Johnson and his mother, Amy, are currently going through the legal formalities of having his step-father, Tommy Sullivan, adopt him and have his name legally changed to Alek Sullivan. So passionate has Alek been about the process that he asked to be announced as Alek Sullivan during Nixa’s win over Carl Junction and all his ‘Senior Night’ memorabilia identified him as Alek Sullivan.
“He has raised me since I was two years old and I've always looked up to him as my father, so I want to make it official,” Alek said. “He's my step-dad, but I want to make him my legal father.The paper work (in courts) is still going, but we're working on it.
“This means the world to me,” he added. “It's something that’s going to change my life. I know how much it means to him and that it's going to change his life, too.”
For Tommy Sullivan, seeing and hearing Alek’s name with his last name at the game was an overwhelming surprise. He fought back tears all night.
“Walking in, I didn't expect his sign to have my last name on it and seeing his bat (with Alek Sullivan inscribed on it), it's a nice completion to something we've been working on for years,” Tommy said. “A lot of our friends here said they liked the sound of (Alek Sullivan over the P.A. system). It's great family and friends were here to be part of it because they know all we've been through over the years.”
Alek’s ‘Senior Night’ was special from start to finish. He had an RBI-single in the first inning and triggered a two-run Nixa rally in the ninth inning with a lead-off single and eventually scored the tying run. The Eagles won 6-5.
Alek will continue his baseball career at the juco level at North Central.
Father and son share a strong mutual respect.
“I’m proud how he's turned out. He's got a good head on his shoulders,” Tommy said. “He's very focused. He knows the direction he wants to go and the steps he needs to take. I know when I was 18 years old there was no way I got up as early as he does and had the discipline he does.”
“He'll never know how much he means to me,” Alek said. “He's always been there for me. I can't ever make that up to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.