Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow at McHaffie Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family suggests donations be made to McHaffie Cemetery.
Louie McHaffie, 90, of Sparta passed away suddenly in his home, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born in Bruner April 1, 1930, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Swearengin) McHaffie. Louie was the firstborn child to his parents and grew up with eight additional siblings. On June 2, 1947, Louie was united in marriage to Pearl McHaffie and during the Summer they celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Louie was a longtime resident of Christian County and well-known in the community. In 1994, Louie retired after many years as a dedicated steel worker and boiler maker. The rural farm life was always Louie favorite pastime, where he worked tirelessly in the fields and enjoyed caring for his animals. He was very fond of his John Deere enclosed cab tractor and also liked collecting the miniature tractor models.
Louie not only was the last Charter Member of Ozarks Steam Engine Association, he also owned the oldest steam traction engine known as an 1893 Peerless with wooden spokes. Recently, Louie served as director emeritus for the association. Louie was well-known as a historian and sought after for many answers pertaining to past events and history findings. He will be sadly missed, but will live on forever in the hearts of his loving family.
Louie is survived by his loving wife Pearl; five children James L. McHaffie and wife Pam, Gerald McHaffie and wife Joyce Johnson, Donna Smith and husband Noel, Bobbie McHaffie and wife Carol Jean, Billie McHaffie and wife Tammy; daughter-in-law Teresa Sims and husband Randy; two brothers Jack McHaffie and wife Wanda, Stanley McHaffie and wife Lorraine; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, four brothers and a son, Wes McHaffie.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.