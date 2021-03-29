A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. immediately before the memorial service in the funeral home. Her cremains will be interred at Linden Cemetery at a later date.
Mary Jane Adams, 87, of Ozark left to be with her Lord and Savior whom she loved dearly, on March 26, 2021. She was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas Edgar and Audie Anna (Shaw) Hargus. Soon after her birth, her family moved to the Ozark area, where she attended school and met the love of her life, Harold Lloyd “Tops” Adams. They were married almost50 years when he passed away on May 16, 2001.
Mary was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church for many years. Most recently she attended First Baptist Church of Ozark after moving into town. Mary’s work experience included working at Hagale Industries, Dayco plant for almost 30 years, C.P. Antique Shop and helping in the lunch room at Ozark schools. As a teenager, Mary worked at the Blair Pottery in Ozark.
Survivors include: her sisters, Joan Lincicome of Livermore, California, Eva Woodring of Fair Grove, Lena Carpenter and husband John of Ozark; brother in law, Les Kissee and wife D.J. of Ozark; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; her sisters, Elizabeth McGinnis and Rosalea Kissee; her brothers, William, Wilfred and Willard Holt and wife Alice; great nephew, Joshua Painter; niece Kelly Saucerman; and brothers in law, Thomas Lincicome, Carl Woodring and Gordon McGinnis.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org.
