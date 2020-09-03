Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner and Nixa Mayor Brian Steele invite their communities to donate blood on Sept. 9.
There will be a pair of competing blood drives in Ozark and Nixa from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Ozark blood drive is at First Baptist Church, 1400 West Jackson Street, and the Nixa drive takes place at the Bridge Church, 308 West Mount Vernon Street. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will administer the blood donations.
The winning city will win a traveling trophy to proudly display until another challenge in 2021.
“Blood donation is a cause close to my heart, and the city of Ozark is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this community blood drive battle which will help local patients in our surrounding communities,” Gardner said. “So if you're able, please come out and help our community win the challenge by donating.”
Donors will receive an “Extreme Adventure” T-shirt. One lucky donor from the winning community will win a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. The prize comes from Greg and Carol Shackleford, Nixa residents who were inspired by the life-saving gift Greg received after he was in a car accident. He needed blood transfusions in order to survive his injuries.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides blood, platelets, plasma and convalescent plasma to 44 hospitals in 40 counties, including the two major hospitals in Springfield.
For donor and staff safety, masks are required during the blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit http://www.cbco.org/donate-blood or call (417) 227-5006.
