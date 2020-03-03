Nixa Mayor Brian Steele runs for reelection unopposed on April 7, 2020.
Steele answered some questions from Headliner News Editor Rance Burger about his candidacy and decision to seek another term.
Q: What are the qualifications and experiences you have that you feel help you effectively serve as Nixa’s mayor?
A: I have served the last six years as mayor for the city of Nixa, and a total of 10 years on the Nixa City Council. In that role, I have been directly involved in many initiatives to promote economic development, infrastructure and transportation improvements, financial transparency and improved communication throughout Nixa.
I am a 40-plus-year resident of the Nixa community, a graduate of Nixa High School and Missouri State University, and I work as a cloud architecture consultant. My wife, DeeDee, and I have two daughters who have attended Nixa schools their entire lives and are active in the Nixa community.
Q: What is something that you see as a recent success for the Nixa city government? Why?
A: I am very proud of the many achievements the city has had over the last several years. This last year has been a year of leadership transition including our new City Administrator Jimmy Liles and new Chief of Police Joe Campbell.
2019 continued our work for future economic development. Council established a façade grant program to help encourage downtown Nixa. We continue to partner with Show Me Christian County and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce on several projects to draw jobs and development to Nixa, including the recent announcement of the new Cox Super Clinic in Nixa. We continue to be the fastest growing community in southwest Missouri, and have put plans in place to secure our infrastructure and to provide transportation improvements throughout Nixa.
I continue my commitment to fiscal responsibility. The city recently earned its fourth consecutive Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. Moody’s credit services upgraded the city’s bond and credit ratings and the city’s debt has been cut by 82 percent in the 10 years I have served on city council. Nixa earned its third consecutive Innovation Award from the Missouri Municipal League, and I am extremely proud of the reputation for innovation our city has established.
Q: What is a major challenge that the Nixa city government will contend with in the next two years? What will be done to meet the challenge?
A: Our continuing challenge is to put Nixa in a place where it can be a sustainable community going long into the future. Small cities like Nixa face an ongoing challenge to balance residential growth with a tough retail environment. Through continued economic development efforts and a commitment to building a safe, prosperous community that people want to be a part of, Nixa is in a great place to meet this challenge moving forward.
Q: What else would you like voters to know about you before they cast their ballots?
A: Nixa is poised for some great commercial development opportunities that have been made possible by investments from the city and the hard work of our partners. These opportunities will bring new, high quality jobs to Nixa, so those who choose to live in Nixa will also have the chance to work in Nixa.
Through our strong fiscal efforts, the city has been able to save almost $2 million towards the construction of new park properties in Nixa. Along with the generous support of the Eoff family, this investment will help us maintain a strong community where people will continue to want to move.
One of my key focuses over the last 10 years has been adding connectivity to Nixa. This year, with the widening of Highway 14, we will finally complete a continuous sidewalk that will connect from northeast Nixa all the way to Nixa High School in the southeast part of the city. This year the city is going through several master planning projects to define what we all want Nixa to be in the next five years and over the next 20 years. I hope many of you will take time to give your input on those plans.
