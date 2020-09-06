SPRINGFIELD — Maddy Meierer and her Nixa teammates could relate Saturday how Glendale hitters felt a year ago by facing a former teammate in the center circle.
With Meierer being a former Lady Falcon who transferred to Nixa a year ago and Glendale pitcher Anna Baker being a former Lady Eagle who transferred this summer, the teams played through unique circumstances to be sure.
It actually took a week for their contest to be complete. Resuming where they left off a week ago when rain came, Nixa rallied for a 5-3, 11-inning victory over Glendale.
"There was a lot of drama and a lot of emotions everywhere," Meierer said. "I was getting mad because we were playing them. It pushed me to do better."
The pitchers for the most part dominated and put up big numbers. Meierer registered a career-high 19 strikeouts while shutting out the Lady Falcons over the final 10 innings. Baker had the Lady Eagles hitting off their front foot while inducing 18 pop outs.
It was a complete contrast in styles, with Meierer firing her fast ball along both corners of the plate and Baker floating her changeup almost exclusively in the later innings.
Meierer was in command. Of her 166 pitches, 126 were strikes.
"The umpire wasn't really calling many of the outside pitches for strikes, so I had to work inside more. I think that was harder for them to hit," Meierer said.
Meierer pitched best under pressure. She repeatedly picked up strikeouts with one or two Glendale runners on base.
"She's definitely grown up since last year," coach Matt Walker said. "She bears down more when she gets in key spots."
"Maddy is the main reason we won," second baseman Maya Herman said. "She got us out of a lot of tough situations."
Meierer also delivered in the clutch at-bat. She hit an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning to tie things up at 3.
The Lady Eagles struggled making the transition of hitting against Bolivar's Katie Brooks and her 60 mph heat Thursday and Baker's changeups that are a good 20 mph slower.
"We worked pretty hard on that (Friday) in practice and finally at a key time we had someone go the other way," Walker said. "Sometimes, it's hard for them to have patience. I'd say half the balls we put in play were off the end the bat. We had a bunch of weak ground balls, but managed to squeak across a couple runs late.
"When we were preparing for Katie Brooks, (Walker) was pitching to us in practice really fast," second baseman Maya Herman said. "He was whipping it in there. Then, the next practice, he was barely tossing it to us (to prepare for Baker)."
Herman produced what proved to the game-winning hit in the 11th, an RBI-single to right field. By going to right, she allowed the ball to travel and made solid contact. She swung too early in previous plate appearances and made weak contact.
"It's hard because you see the ball coming and you want to swing right away," Herman said. "My last at-bat, I told myself to wait and swing. Usually, I don't hit to right field, so I was really glad I did."
Center fielder Katie Faulk followed Herman's hit with an RBI-single, capping her 4-for-6 day. Shortstop Phoebe Gardner had three hits.
"This will boost our confidence," Herman said. "When it got to the seventh inning, I was thinking, 'Oh no, this could get bad.' But we knew we could beat them, we always have."
It's good being in a close game like this early on. It should make us better," Walker said. "It's good to get on the right side of things and hopefully we can continue this momentum."
