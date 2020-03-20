“Social distancing” is a phrase coined in the midst of a global pandemic. For many who are dealing with mental health issues—both treated and untreated—the practice can be contrary to the healing process, or even dangerous.
Social distancing can lead to social isolation—a feeling of hopelessness for persons who are suffering with depressed thoughts, according to some of Ozark’s top mental health experts.
“They are alone and their world is closing in around them. I think, in a nutshell, that describes what we are seeing with the panic from the pandemic,” Dr. Cindy Baker, owner of Touchstone Counseling said. “It’s nice to say, ‘Don’t panic.’ We’re there, and so for many, we’re seeing an increase in panic attacks.”
People are frozen in place, not knowing what to do next or how to respond to challenges. It’s why we’ve seen out-of-the-ordinary behavior like hoarding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There is no control in what’s happening, so the one thing they can control is maybe how much toilet paper they have,” Jenny Baker-Hornick, PLPC said. “That’s their control. It makes you feel a little bit better.”
For people actively seeking treatment for mental health issues, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are counterproductive to what they’ve been advised by their counselors. Anxious and harmful thoughts don’t go away just because a person is staying at home. In fact, those feelings can be amplified in the home environment. Baker says many of her clients are worried about being able to continue treatment and counseling.
“Their concern is that they don’t want to lose their contact with us,” Baker said.
Counselors who are trained in treating people with trauma, grief, anxiety and in crisis intervention situations have worked on-the-fly to offer the same services from a distance.
Some people may not need counseling, but they still need regular contact with other people. The mental health professionals advise everyone practicing social distancing to use their cell phones for what they were designed to do—make phone calls. A simple call to a close friend or loved one may do wonders for the morale of both persons, especially parents dealing with children who are home from school on extended breaks.
“You love your children, but you are around them every single day for three weeks. You are going to be stressed out, and maybe just reaching out to another person and having adult conversations, and not talking about X-Men or anything else, will be all that you need,” Baker-Hornick said. “It doesn’t have to be counseling, but it can just be reaching out to someone you know is a reliable person.”
Peer counseling, support groups and meetings are often a key element of mental health for persons dealing with long term issues such as addictions. In these cases, internet-based support groups won’t fully replace these meetings, but they can help.
“That’s part of counseling, too, with groups—that’s why it’s such a good thing, because you are sitting with other people who are going through your same thing, and they understand how you feel,” Baker-Hornick said. “Reaching out to a Facebook group that pertains to you—you might have that connection.”
Loneliness leads to depression
Baker feels that some of the most vulnerable people, mentally, during the coronavirus pandemic will be elderly Missourians who are subject to lockdowns or quarantines in the facilities they live in.
“That certainly lends itself to increased loneliness, and that triggers depression, anxiety, bad thoughts, feeling rejected, isolation,” Baker said. “My concern are our seniors who are in nursing homes, and they’ve really been banned from seeing visitors.”
With the necessary consent forms, counselors could be allowed to check in with nursing home or assisted living residents. They can do this virtually by using computers and smart devices. A counselor can sometimes be the go-between with an elderly person suffering from feelings of isolation and their family, provided that the proper authorization forms have been filed.
“They do open up, and they will disclose fears and concerns, which we can then allow the family to know if they truly are OK or not,” Baker said.
Breaking the stigma
Oftentimes, people are reluctant to seek counseling because they are afraid of the negative stigma that sometimes surrounds mental health services. The Ozark counselors agree that this stigma, from a societal standpoint, grows smaller all the time, but there is still a portion of the population that fears asking for help.
“For the people who are in need, there is still this stigma of counseling. Sometimes, a phone call is just a phone call, it’s keeping you available with your self care. During this time, we need to amp up our care for ourselves,” Baker-Hornick said.
It’s not just the vulnerable, but some of the most outwardly successful people in the Ozarks who may need help during the pandemic, Dr. Baker says.
“Many are business owners. They are professionals that have been there for everyone else, and now they’re being told to close down. They’re having to let their loyal employees go. They’re having to modify their operations[…] just to survive,” Baker said. “
A fear of what others might think sometimes stops outwardly successful persons from seeing a counselor or a therapist.
“Honestly, the stigma comes from somebody finding out that you had to go to counseling,” Baker said. “That stigma is lessening. Everybody comes to counseling now.”
The coronavirus pandemic has become increasingly tied to the local economy. With social gatherings capped at 10 people by law in Ozark, Nixa and unincorporated Christian County, many businesses are hit with a loss of revenue. Some entrepreneurs are losing their senses of financial security—seemingly overnight. Their livelihoods are at stake.
“This new level of panic is unlike anything that we’ve felt before. It’s like overnight being told, possibly, you only have one more mortgage payment left in the bank,” Baker said. “Typically, people who are conscientious stay ahead of that, they have a savings, and they fly under the radar when it comes to panic with finances. This is a whole different animal.”
Tele-mental health appointments
Touchstone will launch its tele-mental health program March 23. It’s available across Missouri to persons who call and schedule a visit or use contact forms on Touchstone’s website. Baker said that there are certain safety and confidentiality guidelines, at both the federal and state levels, that the office had to meet before it could begin offering such services.
In Touchstone’s case, services are available to anyone who is able to use a phone, tablet, or computer equipped with a camera. Hannah Daugherty, Director fo Operations for Touchstone Counseling, explained that as therapists do their best to be flexible and accessible, clients will be encouraged to be comfortable.
“From their favorite spot in their house, in their care, wherever they feel comfortable, during nap time if they have kids, early in the morning, in the evening—(the counselors’) time is available to serve,” Daugherty said.
“They’re safe in their own environment,” Baker-Hornick said.
That means that some clients, especially those who feel socially anxious or vulnerable, may be more likely to open up to their counselors.
“Part of the issue is that if you have to come to a location, you don’t know who you are going to see or if people are going to see you. Being safe in your home, you can choose who you are talking to, who can hear you,” Baker-Hornick said. “That allows them to be able to reach out, be able to talk about what they need to talk about with a nonjudgemental person.”
All tele-mental health sessions are conducted with a credentialed, licensed professionals. Many of the counselors will also be working remotely, which means counseling offices like Touchstone are taking additional IT security measures to protect confidential conversations and information.
If a person’s health insurance covers mental health care, their virtual visit is likely to be covered the same way that an in-person visit would be covered.
Helpful links and numbers
You can find out more about Touchstone Counseling by visiting http://touchstonehelping.com.
Burrell Behavioral Health 24-hour crisis line: 1-800-494-7355
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, text 741741, or visit http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
NAMI Southwest Missouri Warm Line: 877-535-4357
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.