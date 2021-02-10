From one wide receiver to another, Ozark’s Ethan Pritchard was impressed enough with the sincerity of Mid-America Nazarene coach Paul Hansen to sign with the Pioneers.
During his recruiting trail, Pritchard gained a trust for Hansen, who is in his first year at Mid-America Nazarene after previously making coaching stops at Parkview, Marshfield and Hillcrest.
“They started recruiting me in the summer and were the first ones (to make an offer),” Pritchard said during his signing ceremony last week. “From then on, coach Hansen and I have built a good relationship. The one thing that sticks out to me about Mid-America is the relationship between the coaches and players.
“I had some coaches who would recruit me and they would text me once every three or four weeks,” he added. “But coach Hansen and I were texting every week or even every other day. He would ask about my family. I could tell he cared about me more than just from the football aspect.”
Hansen was a wideout during his playing days at Evangel from 2001-2005 and was the wide receivers coach at Hillcrest during future NFL wideout Dorial Green-Beckham’s Hornets career.
Pritchard was a running back offensively for Ozark. He ran the ball 40 times for 328 yards as a junior and 62 times for 590 yards as a senior. He aspires to transition to wideout
“(Hansen) told me where he wants me on the football field. I signed as a receiver,” said Pritchard, who had four catches for 173 yards as a senior.
That said, Pritchard will be open-minded about playing elsewhere to possibly offer Mid-America Nazarene the same versatility he gave Ozark. He was a starter on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
“Wherever they need me could depend on injuries, people leaving the team or anything else,” Pritchard said. “They might need me at running back and I could play there or I could play somewhere on defense. You never know. I’m more than happy to play anywhere.”
Pritchard’s prep work for college ball will include running track this spring.
“This off-season, I’ve focused on strength and explosion,” he said. “This spring, track will be helpful for my speed.”
Pritchard will be the first member of his family to play a college sport. His father, Jason, played high school ball in the Bootheel at Kennett.
“My Dad had desires to play college football when he was in high school. But there were some things that set him back and he wasn’t able to,” Ethan said. “He always says he’d beat me in any one-on-one drills. But I don’t know about that. He is a little taller than I am, but I’m bigger than he was when he was playing. He and my whole family have always encouraged me to play college football.”
Pritchard hopes to go on to coach college football.
“I want to start out as a GA (graduate assistant) and become a college coach,” he said. “(Football) is all I know and I love it. I think it’s where I belong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.