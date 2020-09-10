A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Mikel Gene Combs, 63, of Highlandville passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
He was born on May 10, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Floyd and Naomi Mease Combs. He was a carpenter by trade and had been a resident of the area for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors are his two children, Jason Combs of Forsyth and Ashley Tidwell of Ozark; his mother, Naomi Combs of Highlandville; three brothers, Alan Combs (Donna) of Spokane, Bruce Combs (Caren) of Taneyville and Steve Combs of Highlandville, and a sister, Gwen Cummings (Danny) of Spokane, and granddaughter, Skyla.
Mikel was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Combs and two brothers, Dwaine and Wade Combs.
Please visit http://www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.