With a system of interior jacks working away for about an hour, a water tank climbed into the Nixa skyline on Aug. 19.
The tank, which will one day hold 1 million gallons of water, sat on the ground for more than three months as it was painted and prepared to be lifted upward and placed.
The $2 million water tower will serve the south side of Nixa.
On June 24, 2019, the Nixa City Council approved a contract with Caldwell Tanks, Inc., the largest elevated tank company in the world. The timeframe of the project allowed for 465 days of construction time. The project was budgeted at $2,325,000, and was awarded at $2,073,000.
“Additional cost we will incur includes some construction engineering and certain third-party inspection services. I don’t, however, anticipate the need for additional funds and we will true up the final budget amount in the 2020 budgeting,” Nixa Director of Public Works Doug Colvin wrote in a memo to the city council.
The tower sits on South Norton Road adjacent to what is known as Water Well No. 10, north of the Norton Road intersection with Rosedale Road.
It will be known as Tower No. 8, the eighth water tower constructed in Nixa. Engineers from Shaffer and Hines finished plans and specifications for the tower in 2018.
The new tower is painted with a Nixa Utilities logo in black and blue, and is the first to feature a logo designed specifically for the water utility. The logo is part of a series adopted by the city council in March 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.