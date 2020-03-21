A statewide law on social distancing and certain business practices goes into effect March 23.
In effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is confirmed to have infected at least 73 Missourians and caused three deaths, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson directed Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams to implement statewide social distancing practices.
In Christian County, it won’t change much on top of orders already in place from the Christian County Commission and the city governments of Ozark, Nixa and Clever, respectively.
Parson said the order will protect Missouri citizens, especially the people working on the front lines against the virus in the health care field.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop, this is a critical step in protecting the health and safety of Missourians,” Parson said. “I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all citizens to practice social distancing and abide by this order, which is backed by intense deliberation and knowledge.”
All Missourians are now instructed to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. “Social Gatherings,” as definedby law are any planned or spontaneous events that would bring 10 or more people together in the same space at the same time.
Using guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Parson asked every person in the state to avoid dining in at restaurants or drinking at bars or food courts. Drive-through, carry-out and delivery dining is still legal.
Visits at nursing homes, skilled care and assisted living facilities is no longer allowed unless the visitor is proving “critical assistance” to residents.
The governor also orders all schools to remain closed, but the order does not prevent a school from providing child care to qualified families. Educators may still be in public school buildings, so long as they comply with social distancing guidelines.
Businesses such as gas stations, grocers and banks may remain open under the governor’s directive. To reduce the potential transmission of COVID-19, persons are asked to maintain at least six feet of distance from all other persons who are not family members.
The order goes into effect March 23, and will stay in effect until April 6, unless the order is extended by the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“This is a serious time for our state and nation, and we must continue taking all steps necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Parson said. “The more people reduce their public contact, the sooner the virus will be contained and the sooner we can overcome this challenge.”
