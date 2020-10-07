After testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have both recovered and reportedly returned to their regular work schedules.
“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Parson said. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”
The governor and his wife quarantined away separately from other government workers and relatives. Gov. Parson stayed at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, while Teresa Parson went to the family home in Bolivar and stayed in isolation.
"I want to encourage everybody what I have every day: take care of yourselves, do the best you can to protect yourselves, you know, social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene," Gov. Parson said.
Consistent with state policy and transparency of sharing statistics regarding COVID-19 and state employees, the Governor's Office announced that four staffers have tested positive since Missouri reported its first COVID-19 cases in early March. This figure includes Governor's Office staff, Governor's Mansion staff, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division.
All staff meeting the definition of “close contact,” according to the Centers for Disease Control were tested following the Parsons’ positive test results. The four staffers who tested positive have since recovered. The remainder of staff identified as close contacts tested negative and reportedly followed proper quarantine protocol consistent with CDC guidelines. The Governor's Office continued business operations while the governor was isolated.
Parson said he does not plan to be retested for COVID-19. According to the CDC, evidence in most cases supports a symptom-based (rather than test-based) strategy to determine when to discontinue home isolation. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are to stay in isolation until 24 hours after fever is gone without using medicine, other symptoms have improved, and 10 days after symptoms began. If asymptomatic, the test date is used in place of symptom onset date, according to CDC guidelines.
