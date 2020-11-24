Nixa pitcher Isaac Mitchell passed along word to his teammates last summer that the Eagles would be receiving help, with a senior shortstop coming on board via the transfer route.
Mitchell could speak confidently of the impact he felt Quinn Gundelfinger would make, with the two having been teammates the past four years during club ball with the White Brothers and Arkansas Prospects.
“I loved when I heard he was coming over,” Mitchell said of Gundelfinger, who transferred from Clever this year. “When he told me about it, I jumped all over it and tried to push him to do it. When it all happened, I was excited. We needed a shortstop badly. He’s someone I know will be one of our top players. I was telling our coaches we have a kid coming over who is going to start for us right away and be one of our best players.”
Mitchell was just as glad to share the spotlight with Gundelfinger during Nixa’s signing day earlier this month. Mitchell followed through on his commitment from two years ago by signing with Arkansas while Gundelfinger signed with Drury.
Both players point to their experience with the Prospects as being instrumental in their chance to play NCAA ball.
“Playing with the Prospects changed my career,” Mitchell said. “Seeing how they carry themselves on and off the field helped me understand where I need to be.”
“If I didn’t play for the Prospects, I don’t know if I would be here today,” Gundelfinger said. “They’ve helped me leaps and bounds. We consistently saw 90 mph arms all summer that made me a lot better.”
Gundelfinger, who hit .352 with 28 runs scored as a sophomore at Clever, also passed along thanks to Jays coach Justin Snider.
“He left a big impact on me,” Gundelfinger said. “I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Gundelfinger, who grew up in Wentzville, reports his transition to Nixa has been smooth.
“It was a decision between me and my parents,” he said of transferring. “I took into consideration the fact Isaac and some other friends I already had were here. I think I fit in well. I’m happy where I’m at.”
Also signing for the Eagles were Cameron Toomey with Mid-America Nazarene and Evan Johnston with North Central Missouri.
