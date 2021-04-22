There was no TV cameraman on hand to capture film of Nixa’s 6-0 triumph over Ozark on Wednesday, but Bailey Reynolds again scored on a highlight-reel free kick.
Reynolds gained a bit of notoriety last week, when her goal on a sailing, curving free kick over a Kickapoo ‘keeper was captured by a KY-3 cameraman. At last count, the video had attracted more than 5,000 views.
“I was kind of mind-blown about that,” Reynolds said. “All my teammates posted it. Teachers would see me in the hallway and say, 'That was such a cool kick.' Coyotes (Nixa Grille) said, 'This needs to get on ESPN.’”
“She's getting really good at those,” coach Evan Palmer said. “She's reading the wind. She's had some spectacular goals.”
By most accounts, Reynolds’ goal on a free kick that opened Nixa’s scoring at Ozark was trumped by her assist to Katie Kamies for the Lady Eagles’ second score. Kamies found the back of the goal on a header from a corner kick by Reynolds.
“I usually look for a specific teammate I know is confident of winning the ball out of the air,” Reynolds said. “Katie was the most confident one in the box I could see. So, I said, 'Let's get it to Katie.’”
“She takes all our corners. I've kind of learned to read her kicks to know where they are going,” Kamies said. “The ball was coming right to me and no was guarding me. I just closed my eyes and jumped.”
Nixa went on to win handily, thanks to two goals by Abby Harrison and a goal apiece by Alexa Gaunt and Emma Hartley.
This was the first Nixa-Ozark match since the Lady Tigers upset the Lady Eagles two years ago in a Class 4 District 9 semifinal.
“That was mentioned,” Palmer said. “The girls who are seniors were big players then as sophomores. A lot of the Ozark girls from two years ago might not be around, but our girls were. So, that was big motivation. We really wanted to get after them and put them under pressure right away. We got some good goals off of set pieces. It was a great performance.”
“That was our boost to go really hard,” Reynolds said. “We still kind of had that loss (on our minds). We know they've got some good players, so we respect them and know they have some good counter-attacks. We had to watch out for that.”
“Ozark's always fun to play because we kind of want to destroy them,” Kamies said.
The Lady Eagles (8-3) have won five of their last six.
“We've figured out a good formation for us,” Reynolds said. “But we're always open to change, if we need to. We're good at adapting, depending on who we play against. There's always room to improve. In our attacking, we need to get more shots off.
Palmer was encouraged by the play of his backups.
“The level of play stayed high,” Palmer said. “We need to get them to where they are scoring like the other girls. We're so deep. It's nice to have that. Not too many teams can put in 10 new girls and keep the level of play that high.
“There are going to be a lot of girls gone next year, so we will need those girls to step up,” he added. “They're playing against varsity players and they need to be ready for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.