Both Nixa and Ozark won two games at the Ozark Fall Festival over the weekend.
The Lady Eagles took two of three games, bouncing back from a 5-3 setback to Rolla to edge Poplar Bluff 4-3 Friday and down Monett 5-3 Saturday.
The Lady Tigers split their games on Friday and Saturday. Ozark beat Poplar Bluff 4-3 and fell to Rolla 3-2 Friday. The Lady Tigers whipped Monett 5-1 and bowed to Lee's Summit West 13-0 Saturday.
Nixa staged a four-run, sixth-inning uprising to knock off Monett.
Winning pitcher Maddy Meierer threw four innings of shutout relief. Phoebe Gardner was 3-for-4, while Katie Faulk was 2-for-4 and Meierer 2-for-3.
Meierer homered and drove in three runs to key the Lady Eagles' win over Poplar Bluff. In addition, she struck out 12 en route to gaining the win in the center circle. Emma Vincent was 3-for-3. Nixa walked eight times.
Vincent hit a two-run home run, Gardner was 2-for-2 with two walks and Morgan Delloma singled and had two RBIs for the Lady Eagles versus Rolla. Maya Herman pitched for Nixa.
On the season, Meierer is hitting a team-high .500 and Gardner is hitting .448.
