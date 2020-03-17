Extended spring breaks are growing increasingly popular in Christian County and throughout Missouri.
School districts in Clever, Spokane, Chadwick and Billings joined Ozark, Nixa and Sparta in calling off in-person classes through April 3, which means students will be out of class until at least April 6.
“We understand that this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but our patrons can be certain of one thing: we are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of our students, staff and their families,” administrators in Clever told patrons in a social media message.
Clever, like most school districts in Missouri, is in the process of planning to provide some key services in the time of the closure.
“We recognize that this decision will have an impact on many people, so plans are being developed to support our community as much as possible. These plans may include steps to provide meal service in some capacity as well as childcare for designated healthcare providers and emergency/first responders. Doing this will allow us to provide a balanced approach to supporting the health care system,” the message to Clever School District patrons reads.
Administrators in Clever also encouraged patrons to follow the guidance of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in all matters related to COVID-19 spread prevention.
The Spokane School District will resume classes on Tuesday, April 7. The closure in Spokane also impacts extracurriculars and after-school activities, including Owl Care and other events.
“We are doing our part to ‘flatten the curve,’” Spokane school administrators said in a press release. “Our district recognizes that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people, so plans are being developed to support communities.”
Organizers are working to rescheduled the Spokane High School prom.
In Billings, and in many other school districts, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the last days of school. Administrators await words from state lawmakers, who may consider bills to forgive days of class lost to preventing the spread of the virus.
“Some of these hours missed may need to be made up, so the 2019-2020 district attendance calendar will be modified to meet the required number of hours for the school year,” Billings R-IV Superintendent Cynthia Brandt wrote in a letter to parents.
All Christian County residents are encouraged to watch for communication from their school districts for further information about which activities are canceled and which services may still be available between now and April 3.
