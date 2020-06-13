Meet Blake Mozley, the Show-Me Collegiate League's unofficial goodwill ambassador.
Meet Mozley at second base, as so many Show-Me League players do during a break in the action.
"I don't think there's a dude who gets to second that I don't know or get to know," said Mozley, shortstop for the Midwest Nationals Red. "I think I know everyone in the league at this point. About everyone in the league is from around here and if not, I've probably met them at second base by now. Getting to talk to everyone and see how they're doing is a lot of fun."
Teammates and opponents alike have fun matching whits with Mozley.
"He's a really good guy. I like him a lot," Midwest Nationals Blue pitcher Connor Sechler said. "Before the league got going, we would work out at U.S. (Baseball Park) and the Marucci Hit House. He's a lot of fun to be around. He keeps it light. That's how baseball should be. I'm kind of the same way, I like to joke around and have fun out there. So, he's a good partner to go back and forth with."
Mozley's outgoing nature and gregarious persona make his choice of communications as a major at Missouri State a natural fit. But during his high school days at Ozark, he had no idea communications would be the route he would choose.
"I never knew what degree I wanted to go for," Mozley said. "I was talking to my academic advisor and was saying, 'I'm not the smartest, just give me a degree you think I would like and won't be too hard on me.' He said, 'You like to talk, do communications.' I've stuck with it."
Mozley is sticking with Missouri State after a mostly idle freshman season, while former teammates Carson Shaver and Mason Auer opted to go elsewhere. Shaver, also of Ozark, is transferring to Drury and Auer, of Kickapoo, is transferring to San Jacinto (Texas).
"I'm sad Carson is leaving. He's one of my best buddies. And Mason, my roommate, is leaving, too," Mozley said. "But I wanted to be a Bear for a long time. I didn't think about leaving at all."
Mozley had just four at-bats when college ball was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He knew the odds were against him to play as a freshman, but didn't allow himself to concede it would be a season full of learning with little action.
"I don't think anyone wants to tell themselves that because there are some freshmen who play," Mozley said. "You've got to realize that if you don't, you can't have a bad attitude about it. You've got to trust the process.
"You go from being at the peak in high school where everyone likes you and you're one of the best players on the team to straight down to the bottom of the barrel when you get in college," he added. "It takes a while to crawl back up to the top. It's hard to get in the lineup when you're a freshman."
Looking ahead to next spring, MSU will welcome back virtually its entire roster, with players retaining their year of eligibility from this year. In addition, incoming freshmen will join the Bears.
"It's going to be a big roster," Mozley said. "I think the freshmen and some of the returning freshmen are going to have to share lockers. It's going to be tight. But it's going to mean more dudes to hang out with."
Mozley finished third in the Show-Me League batting race last season with a .336 batting average. He's shining again two weeks into play this season. The Show-Me League moved its games Friday to Ozark and Mozley responded to being at his old stomping grounds with an RBI-single and grand slam.
He credits his efforts to stay as active as possible while coronavirus quarantine lockdowns were in effect during March, April and May for triggering his fast start at the plate.
"I feel good. I think the break was good for me physically," he said. "There were still places I could go, like the cages outside at the high school, to get some swings in. I had nothing to do but work out. It was boring and I wished we were in season. But I think it helped me a lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.