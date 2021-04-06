Less than an hour after a pulled hamstring at a practice last week sidelined Nixa senior Kendrick Nall, he was motivating himself for the rehab work ahead of him.
“A minor setback and a major comeback,” he said.
Nall didn’t compete in Nixa’s season-opening trip to the Branson Invitational last week or the Nixa Quad on Monday. He’s holding out a bit of hope of debuting at the Pitt State Relays this weekend, but will be mindful not to come back too soon.
“It’s up in the air,” he said. “But sooner or later I will come back.”
Nall will be part of the Eagles’ 4 x 400 relay that has high hopes. In addition, he’ll run a leg in the 4 x 800 relay and compete in the 400.
It could help Nall’s comeback that he hasn’t endured any sort of recurring injury to his legs.
“I’ve seen this happen to one of my friends and to other people. It looked liked it wasn’t fun,” Nall said of a hamstring injury. “I guess it was my time. I was due for one. I’d been really lucky the last three years. In high school, I haven’t had an injury. This is a first for me.
“I’m not happy about it, but it’s okay. This is not the worst thing that could have happened,” he added. “I could have tore it.”
Prior to his injury, Nall said he was feeling back in the swing of things. Of course, he and his cohorts missed out on track last year due to COVID-19 wiping out the spring sports season.
“Training has been going good,” he said. “Everything is getting back to almost normal.”
Nall was an alternate as a sophomore on Nixa’s 4 x 400 relay that set a school record and was fourth at State two years ago in a time of 3:21. The lone returnee is Smith Wheeler.
“I’m most excited to compete in the 4 x 400 relay,” Nall said. “I think we have a strong team and a good shot at breaking our record.”
