Nelda Gann

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at First Baptist Church in Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden and Pastor Chris Thixton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Nelda Maxine Gann, 81, of Ozark passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born July 18, 1939 in Ozark to Ralph and Clora Plank. She grew up in the Shady Grove community. Nelda accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord at a young age and was His faithful follower throughout her life.
Nelda married Dale Gann June 3, 1956, and God blessed them with two children, Monte Dale and Joy Gayle. Nelda attended college at Southwest Baptist University and Southwest Missouri State. She became a fourth grade teacher and taught while Dale was attending seminary. Nelda served alongside Dale as a pastor’s wife.
In 1964, Nelda and Dale were appointed as missionaries to eastern Africa with the International Mission Board, SBC. Nelda worked in women’s and children’s ministries in the areas where they worked. She was the director of the Women’s Department of the Baptist Seminary in Arusha, Tanzania during their last nine years in Africa.
Following their return to Missouri, Nelda again served as a pastor’s wife at First Baptist Church in Chadwick. At the time of her death, Nelda was a member of First Baptist Church of Ozark.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Clora Plank, her son Monte Gann, and other relatives.
Nelda is survived by her husband, Dale Gann of Ozark; her daughter, Joy Burnett and husband, Doug of Paris, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Cindy Gann of Bolivar, Missouri; nine grandchildren; Dale Burnett and wife Payton, Joel Burnett, Brad Burnett, Megan Burnett, Cheyenne Jones and husband Steely, Dale Gann and wife Emily, Noah Gann, Jesse Gann, and Ben Gann; and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Asher Burnett and many other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the International Mission Board, SBC.
