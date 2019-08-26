Christian County deer hunters will face a new regulation on the weekend that the firearms season opens in November.
Christian County is now part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s management zone for chronic wasting disease (CWD). That means that hunters who take a deer on the first weekend of the firearms season must take their deer to a check station on the same day the deer is shot.
There are two CWD sampling stations in Christian County. They will be located at Clever Elementary School, at 103 South Public Avenue, and Sparta High School, at 8520 Missouri Highway 14.
On Nov. 16-17, the sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Conservation Agent Jeff Harris explained that the hunter who shot the deer must be present with the deer, or with the head of the deer with at least six inches of its neck still attached.
“Have your permit ready and the deer in your vehicle with the head accessible. Be prepared to give the location you harvested the deer. Once the deer has been checked you will receive a card with a number showing it has been brought to a sampling station. The deer may not be processed until it is brought and checked at the CWD sampling station,” Harris said.
Deer infected with CWD do not typically show signs and symptoms of the disease until it reaches its late stags. Deer with CWD will exhibit excessive salivation, drooping head and ears, tremors, a lack of coordination and a lack of fear of humans. They may also appear to be thin, malnourished or weak.
Harris said there are also some new regulations for Christian County hunters when it comes to enticing deer. Grain, salt products, minerals and other consumable products used to attract deer are prohibited year-round in Christian County. The following are exceptions that are allowed: feed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building, feed placed in a manner that excludes access by deer, and feed and mineral used solely for normal agricultural use.
If you have questions about this, you can call the Missouri Department of Conservation Springfield Regional Office at (417) 895-6880.
