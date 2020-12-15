A new “super clinic” opened its doors in Nixa, allowing the first patients to come to appointments on Dec. 14.
Located at 501 N. Wilderness Rd. in Nixa, the new 30,000 square-foot building expands CoxHealth’s presence in Christian County. It offers primary care, urgent care and physical therapy in one place. All services are now available with the exception of physical therapy, which will open in January.
“As we have evaluated the needs of our region, something we have consistently heard from our patients is that they desire convenience when it comes to their health care,” Max Buetow, vice president of Cox Medical Group said. “This facility, the first of several we have slated to open in the coming months, is part of our effort to fulfill that need. Our patients have high expectations for their care, and we strive to meet them in every way that we can.”
Urgent care is available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Primary care is available Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Save My Spot, an online check-in designed to reduce time patients spend in waiting rooms, is available at the Nixa facility. It allows patients to hold their place in line from home.
Other CoxHealth clinics are set to open in Ozark, Monett and Republic in the coming months. The Ozark super clinic is scheduled to open by the end of December.
This facility replaces the former CoxHealth Center Nixa location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.