New polling locations will debut for some Christian County voters on March 10, in the presidential preference primary.
Voters who are part of Ozark’s Riverside precincts, both Riverside 1 and Riverside 2, will all vote at James River Assembly in Ozark in the youth ministry building on the southeast side of the property. The church is at 6100 North 19th Street in Ozark.
Nixa City Hall is no longer a polling place. Voters who are in the Rosedale precinct will vote at First Baptist Church of Nixa, which is at 601 Wasson Drive in Nixa behind Braum’s, just off of U.S. Highway 160.
Finally, the polling place once housed at the Clever fire station is now in the FEMA shelter on the campus of Clever High School, 6800 State Highway 14 in Clever.
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said her office mailed out notices of the changes to the polling places in December 2019, but that she wants to remind all voters of the new polling places for 2020.
“People ask, ‘Why do you move your polling sites?’ There are many reasons, but there has to be ample parking available, and there has to be ample space for people to vote,” Brown said.
Nixa City Hall, Brown said, didn’t offer adequate space, and people were sometimes left waiting in the cold if an election was busy enough to create lines at the polling place. The buildings must also be accessible to disabled persons.
Brown hopes voters will turn out for the presidential preference primary.
“There is nothing else on the ballot except for the candidates for the presidency,” Brown said.
Voters will choose to vote in one of five party primaries: Green, Constitution, Republican, Democrat and Libertarian.
When a voter checks in, a volunteer poll worker will ask them which party’s ballot they would like. This sometimes makes voters uncomfortable, Brown said, but it’s how primaries are conducted across Missouri.
“Every county clerk I talk to experiences the same thing,” Brown said. “You have to pick a party. It’s a party election.”
Having an election worker ask and hand the ballot to a voter stops a voter from taking more than one ballot, whether intentionally or by accident. It can also prevent a voter taking the wrong party’s ballot by mistake, then asking for a new ballot from another party.
The new polling places will be in effect for municipal elections on April 7, and for primary elections Aug. 4.
March 11 is the last day to register to vote in municipal elections in April.
The August election will include primaries for several county offices, including Eastern District commissioner and treasurer. Feb. 25 is the first day candidate filing, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Christian County Clerk’s Office.
You can find out more about where to vote by visiting the polling locations page on the Christian County Clerk's Office website: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/polling-locations/
