Nixa won the football game and the food drive in a record-setting year for the charitable effort tied to the Backyard Brawl high school football rivalry with Ozark.
The two communities combined to bring in 83,655 pounds for Least Of These food pantry, a 26-percent increase over 2019 and a record for the Can the Tigers/Can the Eagles effort.
Ozark Bank had the highest grossing collection site among businesses taking part in the food drive, with 9,521 pounds of food.
Least Of These food pantry serves a record number of more than 900 clients per month.
Student groups, most notably the cheerleading squads, take part in dueling “Can the Eagles” and “Can the Tigers” food drives each season. Because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Christian County, Least Of These faces a greater demand for help than it ever has.
If you would like to donate, visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org/donate.
Least Of These missed out on three regularly-occurring food drives in 2020, raising the stakes for the Backyard Brawl event.
The food pantry does not receive any state or federal government subsidies. It operates solely on donations from Christian County residents, businesses, church groups and civic organizations. Least Of These can use its partnerships with other food distributors in Missouri to stretch $1 into $10 worth of food.
In the first six months of 2020, Least Of These distributed 660,971 pounds of food. The pantry served 4,966 families in Christian County, or a total of more than 13,000 residents. Christian County’s estimated population as of July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, was more than 88,500.
“We have seen a 32-percent increase in the number of new families seeking assistance since the Coronavirus started,” said Kristy Carter, Executive Director. “But since the beginning of August, that number is even higher.”
According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the unemployment rate for Christian County in July 2020 was 5.7 percent, with 1,751 new claims. While unemployment is not necessarily tied to food insecurity, it coincides with a rising number of people reaching out to Least Of These in effort to qualify for food assistance.
A year ago, Christian County had an unemployment rate of just 1.9 percent in September 2019. The rate climbed to 3.2 percent by February 2020, and began a skyward climb in March. Christian County had an estimated unemployment rate as high as 12 percent in April 2020.
Christian County residents who are in need of food assistance should complete a client application online at http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org. Once the application is completed, a volunteer will contact them to set up an appointment to pick up their food.
