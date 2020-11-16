The Nixa Christmas Parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 6.
Starting at 2 p.m., parade participants will begin their route at the Nixa Community Center, 701 N. Taylor Way, and follow the city’s standard parade route west toward North Main Street.
In effort to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 among participants and spectators, parade organizers from Nixa Parks and Recreation ask that all involved practice social distancing and face mask use during the parade.
The parade route turns north onto Main to Aven, west on Aven to Fort Street, south on Fort Street to Wasson, west on Wasson to McCroskey, north on McCroskey to Lorene, east on Lorene to Main Street, north on Main to Short Street, east on Short Street to Frank, south on Frank to Kyle, west on Kyle to the back driveway of the Nixa Junior High.
Participants must register by the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 30. The 2020 theme is “A Sing-Along Christmas.”
