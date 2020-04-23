If you had planned to take Mom out to patrol the streets of Nixa for bargains for Mother’s Day, you’ll have to come up with a new plan.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Nixa postponed the 2020 citywide garage sale, which had previously been scheduled for May 8-10, Mother’s Day weekend.
“We intend to hold a citywide garage sale later this year, but we have not yet identified a date for the event. Once a date is set for the event, we will communicate that information across all the city’s communication channels,” Nixa Public Information Officer Drew Douglas said in a press release.
Nixa is under a stay-at-home order that has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on May 3, with some health guidelines and physical distancing requirements for businesses likely to extend beyond that date.
Nixa residents, and visitors to Nixa who might be looking for great deals, are asked to continue to minimize the trips they make out of their homes, while some restrictions on nonessential businesses have been relaxed.
The city of Nixa is not issuing any garage sale permits at this time, due to the pandemic.
