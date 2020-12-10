Students in Megan Johnson's art class at Nixa High School were selected to design ornaments to represent Missouri at the National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C.
The Nixa students had the only art selected from Missouri, and some ornaments are even on display in the White House. Three students were able to go to Washington to see the trees and ornaments unveiled.
As a fundraiser for the Nixa High School arts program, students voted on one of the ornament designs to be made into an ornament available to the general for purchase. Alicen Ashley’s "Huckleberry Finn" design can be yours for a limited time at http://www.nixapublicschools.net.
Students from 56 schools across the country designed one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These unique ornaments adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates ornament display.
The America Celebrates ornament program is a collaboration of the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation (NPF). The U.S. Department of Education worked through state art and education offices, which identified elementary, middle and high schools to participate in the America Celebrates program. The project is funded by the NPF.
From state flowers to notable landmarks, students created ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory.
