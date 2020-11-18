Nixa’s Sydney Golden is an all-stater for the second straight season, this year as a member of the Class 5 All-State Team, as voted on by the Missouri High Schools Volleyball Coaches Association.
Golden, a junior setter, was on the Class 4 All-State Team a year ago. She averaged 10.7 assists a set this year on her way to a single-season school record 1,163 assists. She had 319 digs, 77 kills and 37 aces.
Golden’s crowning moment was a 57-assist match in a four-set win over Jefferson City Helias at Sectionals.
Joining Golden on the Class 5 All-State Team are Nixa’s Jaycee Fixsen and Taylor Golmen and Ozark’s Hannah Tadlock.
Fixsen, a junior outside hitter, established herself as a six-rotation player while collecting 438 kills, 389 digs, 41 aces and 39 blocks. She had 93 kills in Nixa’s six post-season matches.
Fixsen will enter her senior year with 788 career kills.
Golmen, a senior middle hitter, had 32 solo blocks among her team-high 64 blocks. She had 263 kills, just as she had as a junior. The John Brown (Arkansas) signee closed out her career by netting 10 kills and four solo blocks in Nixa’s loss to Liberty North in the Class 5 state championship match.
Golmen’s career numbers include 692 kills, 171 blocks and a .368 hitting percentage.
Tadlock, a senior middle hitter, topped Ozark with 245 kills and 107 blocks. She was dominant in a four-set win against eventual Class 4 state champion Willard, posting 16 kills and seven blocks.
Tadlock finished with careers totals of 506 kills and 241 blocks.
The All-COC First Team includes Golden, Fixsen, Tadlock and Ozark libero Kinsey McAllister.
McAllister garnered 428 digs as a senior.
Second-Team All-COC selections are Golmen and Nixa’s Jena Medearis and Ozark’s McKenna Rhodes and Hanna Vorhies. Receiving honorable mention recognition is Nixa’s Emma Conrad.
Named First-Team All District are Golden, Fixsen, Golmen, Tadlock and Vorhies.
Vorhies turned in 14 kills in Ozark’s District loss against Kickapoo. She had 259 kills on the season.
Second-Team All-District picks are Medearis, McAllister and Ozark’s Ella Scott. Honorable mention recognition went to Conrad, Rhodes,Nixa’s Ali Billmyer and Ozark’s Madison Satterly.
Clever juniors Kenna Wise and Kylie Wenger are both on the Class 2 All-State First Team.
