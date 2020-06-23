Linda Daugherty of Nixa is the new president of the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
Daugherty served as president-elect for a year and became president of the state association at the end of the 2020 MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit, an even conducted virtually on June 19.
Daugherty assumes command of the state education group at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic creates a set of previously unseen challenges for educators across Missouri.
“Adversity shines a light where opportunity can grow. We need to seize this moment to see change come forth for all children. It’s a unique time in history. It’s not a time for status quo anymore,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty was first elected to the Nixa Board of Education in 2008. She is the vice president of the Nixa school board.
“Our students are counting on our leadership to put them first, to make hard decisions that will continue the legacy of strong public schools, where every child in our community and our state receives an excellent education for an extraordinary life,” she said.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed in leading and operating their respective school districts.
