Nixa residents are one vote away from being allowed to keep egg-laying hens in their backyards.
The Nixa City Council heard the first reading of a bill that, if enacted, would create an ordinance allowing the keeping and husbandry of chickens in residential areas. The bill was written by a special subcommittee which held a public hearing in May and wrote a bill with input from citizens.
Nixa Director of Planning and Development Garrett Tyson presented the chicken bill to the city council June 14.
"What we've arrived at here is a situation in which in a residential district of the city you could keep six female chickens. Roosters are prohibited," Tyson said.
The Nixa Chicken Subcommittee, as it is called, made its final recommendation on June 2, and was effectively dissolved. The city council will consider a second reading of the chicken bill June 28. Certain subdivisions and neighborhoods have covenants that will still ban residents for keeping chickens in their yards, but some Nixa residents will be able to have the birds under certain guidelines.
Chickens will not have free range in unfenced backyards. The bill calls for them to be kept within enclosures.
"You have to keep them in an enclosure, an enclosure being defined by this bill as something that has four walls and a roof made of sturdy material, sturdy enough to keep the chickens in and predators out," Tyson said.
The actual size of the enclosure is somewhat left up to the chicken keeper's discretion, but there are some guidelines found in other ordinances.
"There is no dictated or specific size of the enclosure, so that will be left up to the person who is keeping the chickens," Tyson said.
There are setback rules found in Nixa's ordinances governing accessory buildings that could limit chicken coop construction. The same laws that forbid a property owner from putting a shed directly on a property line adjacent to a neighbor's home will prevent people from building chicken enclosures on or near property lines.
Nixa's setback requirements for accessory structures require setbacks of 6 feet from the sides and 6 feet from the rear of a lot. An outbuilding or shed must also be at least 5 feet from the main structure on the property.
"In addition, it must be at least 25 feet from any point of a neighboring business or other dwelling," Tyson said.
Existing nuisance codes would apply in the event that foul odors or noises rose to the level that they create a disturbance for neighboring property owners. Beyond that, Tyson said Nixa would be best served by reminding chicken owners of existing laws against animal cruelty and animals at large.
Chicken keeping and husbandry would also be governed by Nixa's existing ordinances on animal health and welfare.
