There will be a memorial service Tuesday, June 22, at 3 p.m. at Cassidy Church, 5151 North Fremont Road, Nixa.
Noel Max Stewart passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. He was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Reno, Missouri, the only child of Noel V. Stewart and Velma (Shirkey) Stewart.
Max graduated from Spokane High School in 1947. He was married in 1948 to Joetta Glossip, and to this union two daughters were born. He was married in 1982 to Donna Smith Conn.
Max served as a page for Missouri State Rep. Noel Cox in 1947. He and Joetta moved to Rockford, Illinois, where they resided for 15 years. He returned to Missouri, and after building their family’s home, he began working at Fasco Industires as quality control manager. He retired in 1992.
Max was a member of the Sunstrand Rifle team in Rockford, and was an excellent marksman.
He was a Mason and a Shriner and a member of the TR-3 club. His most beloved passion was golf. He was a charter member of Fremont Hill Golf Club, and lived in Fremont Hills from 1976 onward. He served the community in many ways through the years, and enjoyed playing golf with many people, but mostly his wife, Donna.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, daughters Vicki Davis, Nixa and Cathy McCoy and husband Butch of Spokane; step children, Paul Conn and wife Carolyn. Jeff Conn and wife Crystal and Paula Pellham; grandchildren, Chris Russell, Kari Smith, Brad Thornbury, Lindsay McCoy and Kyle McCoy; step grandchildren, Joseph Shirley, Nichole Dowdy, Zachery, Chad and Nick Conn; great Grandchildren, Kennadi and Maci Russell, Sydney and Liam Meador, Jaden, Easton, Anyeh, Jacob, and Gavin McCoy. Step Great Grandchildren. Hannah, Trevon, Maylee, Taylor, Naomi and Elise.
Max was blessed with wonderful extended family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and golf
buddies.
Special thanks to Ozark Nursing home staff and Hospice Care.
