Nominations are being accepted to recognize 10 of the top young professionals (persons under age 40) who are leading in Christian County. Visit http://NixaYP.com to make a nomination before Sept 30.
Nominees should either work or live in Christian County.
Upon being nominated, nominees will be given a link to complete an online application which must be submitted by Oct. 18.
Judges will consider each candidate’s Christian County community involvement, professional achievements, innovations and leadership. The honorees will be announced at the Nixa Chamber of Commerce luncheon Nov. 12. They will then be invited to be recognized at the Nixa Young Professionals December mixer as well as at the December Nixa Chamber luncheon, where the honorees will be presented with awards of recognition.
This recognition is being presented by the Nixa Young Professionals. The Nixa Young Professionals (also known by the abbreviation “NXYP”) is a community engagement group affiliated with the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce. The Nixa Young Professionals are, as the name implies, working persons in the Nixa and Christian County areas who are shaping one another as leaders through professional development and relationships.
You do not need to be a member of the Nixa Young Professionals nor the Nixa Chamber to be considered for this recognition, nor must you be a member to nominate someone.
