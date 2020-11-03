Christian County primary election results from Nov. 3, 2020, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office.
The staff of the Christian County Headliner will begin to update results as they become available from the Christian County Clerk's Office and from the Missouri Secretary of State. Check back and be sure to refresh your browser beginning at around 9 p.m.
Christian County gained 8,398 registered voters from August to November 2020, according to results reports from the Christian County Clerk’s Office. The number of registered voters climbed from 53,992 to 62,390, an increase of 15.5 percent.
Christian County offices
Eastern District Commissioner
|Votes
|%
|Lynn Morris (R)
|15,634
|75.88
Nathan A. Billedo (D)
|4,871
|23.64
|(13 of 13 reporting)
|Western District Commissioner
|Hosea Bilyeu (R)
|21,908
|98.3
|(14 of 14 reporting)
|Sheriff
|Votes
|%
|Brad Cole (R)
|40,326
|97.81
|(26 of 26)
|Assessor
|Danny Gray (R)
|39,844
|98.7
|(26 of 26)
Treasurer
|Votes
|%
Karen Matthews (R)
|39,595
|98.6
|(26 of 26)
|Coroner
Mandi Yoder-Armitage (R)
|39,624
|98.9
|(26 of 26)
Public Administrator
Ken Davis (R)
|39,561
|98.9
State offices and issues
Amendment 1
|Votes
|%
Extend the two term limit
|Yes
|1,005,632
|47.6
|No
|1,105,637
|52.4
|(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)
Amendment 3
|Votes
|%
Ban gifts from paid lobbyists
|Yes
|1,128,456
|53.0
|No
|999,530
|47.0
|(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)
State Rep. District 138
Brad Hudson (R)
|18,555
|100
|(27 of 27 reporting)
State Rep. District 139
Jered Taylor (R)
|16,034
|72.7
|Darlene Graham (D)
|5,985
|27.2
|(13 of 13 reporting)
State Rep. District 140
Tricia Derges (R)
|18,573
|98.2
|(15 of 15)
Governor
|Votes
|%
Mike Parson (R)
|1,356,813
|61.3
|Nicole Galloway (D)
|807,010
|36.4
Rik Combs (L)
|37,740
|1.7
|Jerome Bauer (G)
|12,550
|0.6
|(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)
Lieutenant Governor
|Votes
|%
Mike Kehoe (R)
|1,357,652
|62.3
Alissia Canady (D)
|758,104
|34.8
Bill Slantz (L)
|40,630
|1.9
Kelley Dragoo (G)
|21,080
|1.0
|(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)
Secretary of State
|Votes
|%
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)
|1,406,214
|64.4
|Yinka Faleti (D)
|705,578
|32.3
|Carl Herman Freese (L)
|43,142
|2.0
|Paul Lehmann (G)
|18,147
|0.8
|Paul Venable (C)
|10,410
|0.5
|(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)
State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
|1,364,098
|63.0
Vicki Lorenz Englund (D)
|739,621
|34.1
Nicholas Kasoff (L)
|48,327
|2.2
Joseph Civettini (G)
|14,310
|0.7
|(2,050 of 3,692)
Attorney General
|Votes
|%
|Eric Schmitt (R)
|1,371,295
|63.3
Rich Finneran (D)
|732,578
|33.8
Kevin C. Babcock (L)
|63,749
|2.9
|(2,292 of 3,692)
Missouri Supreme Court
Retain Judge Patricia Breckenridge?
|Yes
|1,462,945
|No
|482,446
|(2,292 of 3,692)
Missouri Court of Appeals,
|Retain Judge Gary W. Lynch?
|Yes
|455,416
|No
|117,556
|(705 of 734 reporting)
Federal offices
U.S. Representative, District 7
Billy Long (R) 126,294, 77.1%
Teresa Montseny (D) 30,279, 18.5%
Kevin Craig (L) 6,382, 3.9%
(174 of 303 reporting)
