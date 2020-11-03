Voting line at First Baptist Church, Ozark, Nov. 3, 2020

BY 11 A.M. NOV. 3, the line to vote at First Baptist Church in Ozark had voters moving through from start to finish in 15-20 minutes.

Christian County primary election results from Nov. 3, 2020, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office.

Christian County gained 8,398 registered voters from August to November 2020, according to results reports from the Christian County Clerk’s Office. The number of registered voters climbed from 53,992 to 62,390, an increase of 15.5 percent.

Christian County offices

Eastern District Commissioner

Votes %
Lynn Morris (R)15,634 75.88 

Nathan A. Billedo (D)

4,871 23.64 
(13 of 13 reporting)   
Western District Commissioner  
Hosea Bilyeu (R)21,908 98.3 
(14 of 14 reporting)   
SheriffVotes 
Brad Cole (R)40,326 97.81 
(26 of 26)   
Assessor  
Danny Gray (R)39,844 98.7 
(26 of 26)    

Treasurer 

Votes 

Karen Matthews (R)

39,595 98.6 
(26 of 26)   
Coroner  

Mandi Yoder-Armitage (R)

39,624 98.9 
(26 of 26)    

Public Administrator 

  

Ken Davis (R)

39,561 98.9 
   

State offices and issues

Amendment 1

Votes %

Extend the two term limit
to the lieutenant governor,
secretary of state, state auditor
and attorney general? 

  
Yes 1,005,632 47.6 
No 1,105,637 52.4 
(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)   

Amendment 3

Votes 

Ban gifts from paid lobbyists
to legislators and their employees,
reduce legislative campaign
contribution limits, change Missouri
General Assembly redistricting process?

  
Yes 1,128,456 53.0 
No 999,530 47.0 
(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)    

State Rep. District 138

  

Brad Hudson (R)

18,555 100 
(27 of 27 reporting)   

State Rep. District 139 

  

Jered Taylor (R) 

16,03472.7 
Darlene Graham (D)5,985 27.2 
(13 of 13 reporting)   

State Rep. District 140 

  

Tricia Derges (R)

18,57398.2 
(15 of 15)   

Governor

Votes 

Mike Parson (R) 

1,356,813 61.3 
Nicole Galloway (D)807,010 36.4 

Rik Combs (L)

37,740 1.7 
Jerome Bauer (G)12,550 0.6 
(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)   

Lieutenant Governor 

Votes 

Mike Kehoe (R) 

1,357,652 62.3 

Alissia Canady (D)

758,10434.8 

Bill Slantz (L)

40,630 1.9 

Kelley Dragoo (G)

21,080 1.0 
(2,292 of 3,692 reporting) 
  

Secretary of State

Votes 

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)

1,406,21464.4 
Yinka Faleti (D)705,578 32.3 
Carl Herman Freese (L)43,142 2.0 
Paul Lehmann (G)18,147 0.8 
Paul Venable (C)10,410 0.5 
(2,292 of 3,692 reporting)    

State Treasurer

  

Scott Fitzpatrick (R)

1,364,098 63.0 

Vicki Lorenz Englund (D)

739,621 34.1 

Nicholas Kasoff (L) 

48,327 2.2 

Joseph Civettini (G) 

14,310 0.7 
(2,050 of 3,692)    

Attorney General

Votes 
Eric Schmitt (R)1,371,295 63.3 

Rich Finneran (D)

732,578 33.8 

Kevin C. Babcock (L)

63,749 2.9 
(2,292 of 3,692)    

Missouri Supreme Court

  

Retain Judge Patricia Breckenridge?

  
Yes 1,462,945  
No 482,446  
(2,292 of 3,692)   

Missouri Court of Appeals,
Southern District

  
Retain Judge Gary W. Lynch?  
Yes 455,416  
No 117,556  
 (705 of 734 reporting)  
   
   

Federal offices

U.S. Representative, District 7

Billy Long (R) 126,294, 77.1%

Teresa Montseny (D) 30,279, 18.5%

Kevin Craig (L) 6,382, 3.9%

(174 of 303 reporting)

