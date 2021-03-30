Clever School District voters have some serious math to consider before they cast their ballots on April 6.
A $2.6 million bond issue would not raise the school district’s property tax levy of $4.63 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The bond issue would allow for remodeling at the south entrance of Clever EleMiddle School, which faces Inman Street and Old Wire Road. It would allow the construction of a second set of doors in the entrance, creating a barrier between students and staff and a potentially unwanted visitor or intruder.
The proposal would also fund the improvement of the HVAC system inside the Clever EleMiddle School, which houses classes for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Third, the bond proposal includes plans to expand the field house at Clever High School to add two locker rooms, an office for coaches, a concession stand with storage space, restrooms, a meeting room, space for officials for multiple sports to dress before and after games, and an area for an athletic trainer to work.
Records from the Missouri Auditor’s Office show the Clever R-5 School District has two levies, an operating fund levy of $3.54 and a debt service level of $1.17 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data shows Clever with a total assessed valuation of about $78.23 million as of November 2020, allowing the school district to collect about $915,288 annually for debt service projects.
The bond issue up for vote would not cause property tax rates to rise.
Clever School District property owners would pay more property tax at the end of 2021 in the event that their property value increases, but the school’s levy of $4.63 would not change.
“It’s really, really important for us to stress that, that taxes won’t change one way or the other for this," Clever Superintendent Benjy Fenske said. "We really hope that the need for additional security and trying to upgrade our current positioning here and finishing off a stage of our long-range planning will be something that people can get behind."
By state law, a school district is allowed to bond out up to 15 percent of its total assessed valuation, a figure called its bonding capacity. Currently, Clever is paying off projects for two prior bond issues for projects at the high school that cost about $3.5 million. The $2.6 million bond issue up for consideration April 6 would bring the school district’s total to $6.1 million.
“Each year we regain as we pay principal down, as we gain additional assessed valuation, our bonding capacity goes back up,” Fenske said.
Legally, the district could have asked for up to $8.5 million without hitting the bonding capacity limit.
There were 1,261 students enrolled in the Clever School District in 2020. A total of 923 were in the EleMiddle school, and 338 attended the high school, grades 9-12. The Clever school district takes 39.55 percent of its funding through local taxes, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Clever R-5 School District
Capital improvement timeline
November 2019 - Community survey
February 2020 - Long range planning begins
September 2020 - Plans presented to committee
February 2021 - Long-range plan complete
April 2021 - Voters consider bond issue
Sept. 2021 - Construction bids taken
Fall 2021 - Groundbreaking
Fall 2022 - Construction complete
