We’ve compiled listings and descriptions of some locally based websites full of COVID-19 pandemic resources for Christian County residents. Our list includes some links and descriptions of some of the most common resources we are using to stay connected in our community.
If there is link that is missing from our list that you would like to see added or included, email it to news@ccheadliner.com. This list of resources will be updated frequently.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY
http://christiancountymo.gov — The Christian County government turned the front page of its website into a hub for COVID-19 information. You can read the full text of the stay-at-home order from the Christian County Commission along with some frequently asked questions and answers for residents and business owners. Some of the most misunderstood information regarding COVID-19 prevention orders can be found here.
http://christiancountylibrary.org — All branches of the Christian County Library are closed until further notice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the plethora of resources that the library provides, both for cold, hard facts and some entertainment while you’re at home.
In an effort to meet the needs of all community members while the branches are closed, any Christian County resident can apply for a temporary e-Library card online. This card will grant access to the library’s digital collection of books, magazines, movies, music, educational and vocational databases.
Apply for a digital library card here: https://christiancountylibrary.org/e-library-card/
https://showmeccmo.com/covid-19-business-resources/ — Show Me Christian County is an economic development partnership of the cities of Ozark and Nixa, Christian County and the Ozark and Nixa chambers of commerce. Show Me Christian County’s COVID-19 site has links to state and federal resources for business owners who are adapting to the changing conditions of social distancing recommendations and stay-at-home orders.
http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org/ — Least Of These, located in Ozark, is Christian County’s only full-service food pantry. If your financial situation has changed suddenly and you are in need of assistance, you may qualify for some help from Least Of These. Please note, the food pantry’s operations have changed in order to protect the safety of staff, volunteers and clients. For more information, you can also call (417) 724-2500.
OZARK
https://ozarkmissouri.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=309 — The city of Ozark created a page on its website explaining a stay-at-home order that began March 26. You can find FAQs with answers to questions about business, employment and how the city government is operating under an emergency declaration.
https://www.ozarktigers.org/Page/11173 — The Ozark School District offers consistent updates on how school is still going in an online format while it is closed. There are updates for parents on breakfast and lunch programs, library and educational resources, childcare for health workers and first responders, mental health resources and community outreach programs.
NIXA
http://NixaStrong.com — Operated by the city of Nixa, NixaStrong.com redirects users to a landing page containing a mixture of local resources. As the name implies, it’s geared toward Nixa residents and businesses, but just about anyone in Christian County can find it useful.
https://www.nixachamber.com/local-and-state-level-information — Operation: Forward is what the Nixa Chamber of Commerce is calling its work in the midst of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. They’ve aggregated a mixture of public and private resources with some social media feeds that update in real time.
https://www.nixapublicschools.net/covid19 — Nixa Public Schools COVID-19 landing page contains a complete overview of Nixa Public Schools’ approach to continue educating in a virtual environment with students who will finish out their academic years learning online. It’s handily broken down by grade levels. You can also look back through an archive of every message that has gone out to parents since the school district’s pandemic response began, and find some resources for child care, breakfast and lunch, internet access programs and other assistance programs such as Care to Learn.
SPARTA
https://www.sparta.k12.mo.us/ — Important information for students, parents and teachers in the Sparta R-III School District is easy to find because it is on the main landing page of the district’s website, front and center. They’ve posted plenty of procedural information for parents, along with some helpful hints for navigating learning at home. They’ve also linked some regional and state resources.
MISSOURI
https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/ — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posts updates nearly every day on the status of the pandemic in Missouri. You’ll find statistics, fact sheets, prevention tips and so much more about the state government’s respond to the coronavirus pandemic here.
https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus — Start here if you have been laid off or have lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information for the deaf community, in American Sign Language, about COVID-19: https://www.csd.org/coronavirus
