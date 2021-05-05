Welcome to May 2021. It’s the start of a new month and a great time to take a pause to salute under-appreciated people doing vital work in our community.
The internet and the advancement of social media makes it easier than ever before to be aware of Teacher Appreciation Week, Nurses Week and Public Service Recognition Week. All of those are this week. No joke.
In May 2020, most of us were pretty forthcoming about our appreciation for health care workers dealing with unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over time, fatigue set in and the message of thanks has been diluted. No one who enters a hospital as a patient is likely to be happy about it, but that doesn’t mean we have to take out our frustrations on the nurses, nurse’s assistants and technicians who are trying to help us.
In the interest of full disclosure, I’m married to a nurse. I’ve seen firsthand the frustration and the sadness that nurses bring home from the hospitals and clinics sometimes. It’s a good job, and I’m sure it’s a rewarding job, but sometimes it’s still a J-O-B that can attack the wellbeing of the kindest and most well-intentioned nurses among us. All of us can appreciate nurses and other healthcare workers with the way we act toward them in the future. They are making sacrifices and going out of their way to help us during an unprecedented time.
Let’s not forget, some nurses have contracted COVID-19 and gotten sick, missed work, lost money, contracted long-term health concerns and even died as a result of being exposed to COVID-19 on the job.
Speaking of hazards on the job, it goes without saying the we appreciate our teachers here in Christian County. You don’t see school districts earning state and national recognition without vital efforts taking place in classrooms from Chadwick to Billings and everywhere in between.
Many teachers will tell you that they love and appreciate the kids in their classrooms, but sometimes their parents create problems and stress. In an era where we are free to question and challenge authority figures in all facets of our lives, many parents are instinctively quick to take up a fight for their child in the face of a teacher trying to offer help and guidance.
I certainly wouldn’t advocate for blind obedience at all times, but I do think we need to appreciate and value the hard work, educational background, sense of caring and concern that teachers put into the lives of their students each day. A “customer is always right” mentality doesn’t function when it comes to raising and educating kids. Especially in a time of unprecedented challenges for teachers due to extenuating circumstances, we need to be celebrating and advocating for them, not challenging the teachers and undercutting them at every turn.
Public Service Recognition Week honors federal, state, county and local government employees across the United States.
“Many civil servants work behind the scenes running programs and activities that are vital to many levels of government, social services and so much more,” a description of the event reads.
And how. If you’ve ever needed to go to court, paid your property tax, gotten a marriage license, applied for a building permit, driven down a street, played in a park or flushed a toilet, you have been helped by a civil servant. They work directly and indirectly in so many capacities each day, and one look through a city audit report or a county budget spreadsheet will tell you that they aren’t likely to make as much money as persons doing similar work for private sector companies.
I don’t have to know all of the facets of the jobs that zoning inspectors, road and bridge superintendents and wastewater treatment operators do in order to know that I appreciate and value their work.
In some government offices—for example, the Christian County Assessor’s Office or the Christian County Collector’s Office—most of the interactions between citizens and staff members are occurring because someone is upset. It’s especially important to recognize and appreciate the workers who listen to complaints and work through explanations and solutions on a daily basis. They deserve some kindness for what they do.
—Rance Burger
