“This is the defining global health crisis of our time.”
That’s how the director-general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began one of several speeches about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic he has delivered in recent days.
Worldwide, as of March 27, there have been 585,040 confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus disease, 26,819 confirmed deaths and 187 different countries and territories impacted worldwide.
“Crises like this tend to bring out the best and worst in humanity,” Dr. Tedros said.
The worst — It’s difficult if not impossible to purchase toilet paper, especially if you work strange hours and can’t be standing in line when the store opens. There’s the guy shopping at Walmart with a child close to his left hip. Both are wearing N95 masks. On his right hip, a 9MM handgun sits in its holster. The man does not appear dressed for a shopping trip with his son, but for a tactical engagement.
A few aisles over, a man scours the frozen foods. He also has on an N95 mask, along with dark sunglasses, rubber gloves, and the hood of his jacket pulled up and tight around his face. He looks like the Unabomber with a shopping cart.
This wasn’t in Aleppo, Fallujah, Kabul or some other war-torn, forsaken city in the Middle East. It was in Ozark.
I’m sure the guy with the mask and the gun thinks I’m the worst for shopping unarmed and unmasked. We’re going to have to agree to disagree and move along.
People are scared. When people get scared, they don’t always stop to think clearly. Instinct takes over, and it’s often one of the three basic survival instincts: flight, hide or fight. If they aren’t scared of the virus, they are scared of each other.
It’s strange how fear and anger redirect themselves sometimes. None of us are able to see the coronavirus. We can’t talk to it. It can’t talk back. It doesn’t care about our jobs, our income, our families or our interests.
"Although older people are the hardest hit, younger people are not spared.
Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalization,” Dr. Tedros said.
Looking at the just the first 106 cases in Missouri, 38 cases occurred in persons ages 60 and up. That means 68 of the patients are under the age of 60. The most impacted age bracket in Missouri, to date, are persons ages 20-29, with 26 confirmed cases.
“Today, I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks, or even kill you,” Tedros said. “Even if you don’t get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else. I’m grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus."
COVID-19 does not see skin color or socioeconomic status, and it doesn’t care about your spiritual fitness or whether or not you believe in God.
When confronted with their own vulnerability, their own insecurity, or even their own mortality, people often get upset.
In a pandemic, we can’t control how everyone responds. We can’t control how long school will be closed, how long our elected officials are going to tell us to stay inside, whether or not our favorite restaurant and bar will be open, or even whether or not we can go to work and do our jobs exactly as we would like to. Lack of control is scary.
We can’t take back control of this pandemic, at least not yet. One thing we can take control of is how we respond, how we behave.
“The days, weeks and months ahead will be a test of our resolve, a test of our trust in science, and a test of solidarity,” Tedros said. “This amazing spirit of human solidarity must become even more infectious than the virus itself. Although we may have to be physically apart from each other for a while, we can come together in ways we never have before.”
For me, togetherness comes in the form of staying out of stores unless I have to. If I need to shop, I’ll do it quickly, quietly and without fear of my fellow shoppers. I’m going to make more phone calls to friends, loved ones and people I haven’t spoken with in a while. I’m going to use this as an opportunity to try to be a better person, not just to friends and relatives, but to everyone.
That’s how I intend to define this time.
—Rance Burger
