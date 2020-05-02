If COVID-19 recovery were a NASCAR race, we are all under a red flag.
Admittedly, we’re all counting down the hours to the stroke of midnight that will signify the start of May 4, and it’s not to celebrate Star Wars Day. May the Fourth be with you.
Regardless of your feelings on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the response from governments at the state, county and municipal level, May 4 will mark the expiration of stay-at-home orders in Christian County and across Missouri.
However, and it’s a big however, we would advise against using May 4 to set off some sort of physical distancing free for all. Gov. Mike Parson, Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips, Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele and a host of public health professionals have made it clear that COVID-19 orders will be lifted in phases.
That means we probably won’t be allowed to pack 10,000 people into Finley River Park to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and sing “Kumbaya” in perfect harmony to mark a final end to the last chapter in the book of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We advise everyone, if it’s possible, to keep checking http://ccheadliner.com for the very latest updates on all public health orders concerning the coronavirus.
If you were planning to mash the throttle to the floor and race “back to normal” at 190 mph, you’re going to have to slow your thinking.
Most likely, we will see more restrictions lifted on business transactions. We may be allowed to assemble peacefully in groups of 20 or fewer people. Maybe we can get haircuts again.
“Our intention is to ease back towards normalcy in gradual steps, so that we don’t put lives at unnecessary risk," Nixa Mayor Steele said.
For elected officials, the debate over protecting health and safety compared to protecting livelihood and economy is raging.
"We have to weigh public health versus economics, and that's what we're trying to do as practically and responsibly as we can," Gardner said. "I can assure you, we're not just going to open up Ozark. That would be disastrous."
Cramming into the boutique, the stadium, the theater, the ice cream store or the local watering hole probably isn’t happening on the night of May 4. If you were expecting any and all of those things to happen, I’m sorry to be a wet blanket. It had to be said.
I’m not here to advocate against fun. I’m here to advocate for responsible behavior—dare I suggest, empathetic and even selfless behavior.
All of the advice you’ve received about washing your hands, staying at least 6 feet away from strangers, wearing a face mask, using sanitizer, cleaning up after yourself in general and the big one—if you feel sick, stay home—isn’t going anywhere. It will be paramount that we all continue to do our due diligence to protect our health and the health and safety of those around us in the weeks ahead.
Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said the enforcing the stay-at-home order has been a reasonable task for police officers up to this point.
"We're really trying to take a professional and understanding approach, so we really haven't had a lot of complaints, but when we do, we have been addressing them as professionally and as understanding as we can," Arnold said. "Our citizens are doing a pretty good job of understanding what the impact is going to be in our community, and there is a lot of self-policing, for lack of a better term."
There are a few complaints in Ozark, Arnold said, but they don't compare to some of the stories he is hearing from police chiefs in other cities.
In racing terms, think of the stay-at-home order as a red flag. That’s what NASCAR officials throw when an on-track accident is so bad and so widespread that it isn’t safe for other vehicles to be on the track as safety crews work. We, the citizens, have been sent to pit road to stop and wait for the safety teams to work.
On May 4, race controllers will lift the red flag, but we aren’t going straight back to racing under green. There will be pace laps. We need to warm our tires, and we need with our mental and spiritual engines. We’re going to have to cruise around under caution for a few laps until we have proven that it’s safe to race under green again.
—Rance Burger
