In the social media age, it never fails to see a quote from one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches pop up in a time of crisis or turmoil.
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, were no exception, and perhaps even fueled by the national observation of Martin Luther King Day falling on Jan. 18.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” King once said.
I have visited the National Civil Rights Museum twice. If I had the means to go again today, in light of all that is happening in our world, I would. The visits were that powerful and impactful to me.
The Memphis museum is located at the site of the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by a single gunshot in 1968. The museum is built on the grounds of what was one of the few African American-friendly parts of Memphis in the segregation era. The room King stayed in is preserved just as it was on the day he was killed.
While much of the site is dedicated to Dr. King and the legacy he left on African American civil rights, particularly in ending Jim Crow laws and reducing segregation in the South, one of the most shocking elements of the museum is that it chronicles events that occurred in recent decades and even in recent years. The museum also preserves the stories of those who fought for rights for Hispanic and Latin Americans, for Asian Americans, for women, for the LGBTQ Americans — for all Americans in general.
It’s nearly impossible to spend a couple of hours in the National Civil Rights Museum without being emotionally moved in some way.
This museum does not house relics of times long forgotten. It confronts guests with events that occurred within this lifetime, including events that still occur today. The museum’s collection grows as we grow.
A quote from another American civil rights leader, Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale is displayed in large type above a display of relics from the Black Panthers movement.
“You don’t fight racism with racism. The best way to fight racism is with solidarity,” Seale said.
I actually met Bobby Seale after he delivered a guest lecture on the campus of the University of Missouri while I was studying there. While I didn’t agree with all of Seale’s political positions, and he took plenty of them at the time, I appreciated his perspective. It is possible to listen to another person’s points of view without agreeing with all of those points.
The Black Panther Party’s 10-Point Program, a description of which also hangs on a wall at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, contained several points I find generally agreeable today. Namely, “We want freedom,” “We want full employment for our people,” “We want decent housing for the shelter of human beings,” and “We want an immediate end to police brutality and the murder of black people,” are all agreeable statements.
We still have lessons to learn. Martin Luther King Day will have passed by the time I write this column and the newspaper hits mailboxes across Christian County, but any day can be a good day to self-reflect and examine who we are and what we are truly about. In light of Jan. 6, all of us should be doing a good deal of self-reflecting, but self-reflection is scary. We avoid it because we are often afraid of what we might find and be forced to confront in the deepest parts of our souls.
We still have a dream of a better future, just as Dr. King expressed in his most famous speech in 1963. The “I Have a Dream” speech was delivered in Washington D.C. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice,” King said. “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
—Rance Burger
