March 8-14 marks a celebration of access to open government for the people. It’s Missouri Sunshine Week.
It’s one week dedicated to keeping government open, accessible and accountable to the people it serves. The most important thing to know about the Missouri Sunshine Law is that it doesn’t just apply to one week in March. The Sunshine Law covers 52 weeks of every year.
The Missouri Sunshine Law is the law that allows journalists to examine court documents such as probable cause statements or grand jury indictments when people are charged with crimes. The law helps bring information about important criminal cases forward, so that members of the general public can form their own opinions on the work taking place in the criminal justice system, right here in Christian County. It’s important to know what your law enforcement agents, prosecuting attorneys and judges are doing. It’s also important to know about the types of crimes occurring in our neighborhood.
The Sunshine Law and its provisions for access to court records helped make several of the stories you can read in this newspaper this week possible. The court documents cited in those stories were all obtained through the use of Sunshine Law requests.
The Sunshine Law also helps us dive into local government spending, which we’ve been doing a great deal of in all the communities we cover.
We used the Sunshine Law to gather information on the $26.5 million bond issue that voters in the Ozark School District will consider for approval on April 7. Because of the access afforded to us by law, we can examine the plans for construction of the Ozark Innovation Center, examine documentation supporting grade realignment at school buildings across the school district, examine the dollars attached to these plans and ask intelligent questions of the school administrators who will implement these changes.
The Sunshine Law makes it possible to examine the budget for the city of Ozark, where voters will consider enacting a use tax when they cast ballots this spring. Open access to the budget lets us see exactly how tax revenue is being spent, and how Ozark is using its current sales tax base to work on roads and run services we enjoy like police protection and public parks.
The best part of the Sunshine Law is that it isn’t just for journalists, though we do use its provisions each day. The Sunshine Law is for everyone in order to ensure that government entities are accessible to everyone.
If you’d like to learn more about your city government, your fire protection district, your state representative’s activities or your school district, Sunshine Week is a great excuse to get started researching. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has some great resources on his website to help you get started: https://ago.mo.gov/missouri-law/sunshine-law.
—Rance Burger
