Zack Owens waited until his mid-30s to gain his dream job this year at his alma mater as Ozark’s head boys soccer coach. He gained even further appreciation for his job while being away from it the past two weeks.
Owens missed five Tigers matches over a span of five days due to a bout with COVID-19. After testing positive for the coronavirus the first week of September, he was quarantined for 10 days.
Owens was back at his post Tuesday while leading the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Nixa.
He relates COVID had him feeling down and out.
“My symptoms came on hard and fast,” Owens said. “I immediately went the next day and got tested on a Saturday and sure enough tested positive. I didn’t mess around with it. People who are asymptomatic should count their blessings because it will put you down.”
Ozark is broadcasting its games on YouTube this school year for the first time, thus Owens was able to track the Tigers’ progress. They lost the first three games Owens was absent, before winning the final two.
Ozark avenged a 2-0 loss to Neosho that ended the Tigers’ COC winning streak at 14 games by beating the Wildcats 1-0 at the Parkview Tournament.
“It was terrible for me to stay at home and watch the games,” Owens said. “I felt helpless. I will say this (assistant coach Craig Kondracki) did a great job leading the pack and getting things done. We did a lot of great things. The boys persevered.”
Ozark has also had multiple players go through quarantine over the course of this season. The Tigers were minus two players for their win over Nixa.
“With the all the losses we’ve had among our teammates and having our head coach out, we’re playing great,” junior forward Caleb Sandgren said.
Sandgren, who had the only goal in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Nixa, self-quarantined himself earlier this season. He missed their 1-0 win over Republic.
“I was feeling symptoms, so I decided to self-quarantine,” Sandgren said. “I got tested and it came back negative luckily. I felt terrible, absolutely awful. But it seemed to let up fast. I’m feeling great now.
“It was annoying being out,” he added. “It took a toll on me physically, too. I wasn’t out there running and practicing with the guys. It feel great to be back now.”
