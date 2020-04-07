Ozark Ward 1 Alderman John Torgerson officially resigned and vacated his position in city government as of April 6.
Torgerson, who represented the southernmost of Ozark’s three wards, resigned because he is in the process of moving. While he remains active in Ozark and owns an architecture firm that just celebrated 10 years of operations in Ozark, he no longer lives in Ward 1, and is therefore unable to finish out his term in office.
Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner is searching for suggestions for a replacement.
“I want to get that filled as quickly as possible, but I’d like to give you all time to suggest names,” Gardner told the five remaining aldermen at a meeting April 6.
Ward 1, also represented by Alderman Nathan Posten, includes the South Street business corridor.
“The boundary line for Ward 1 is Oak Street, so anybody that lives south of Oak Street and has lived south of Oak Street for over a year would be eligible,” Gardner said.
An alderman, by Ozark law, must also be at least 21 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and be up-to-date on all of their city taxes and fees.
Torgerson was appointed to the Ozark Board of Aldermen in October 2016. He was then elected without opposition in April 2017, and elected again in April 2019, receiving 119 votes across four precincts in a second uncontested race.
Torgerson’s unfinished two-year term expires in April 2021, at which point his appointed replacement would need to run in Ozark’s municipal election and win in order to continue serving.
In the interim, Ozark’s city government is meeting by teleconferencing equipment twice per month in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ozark is under an executive stay-at-home order that began March 26 and is scheduled to expire April 24.
“At this point, we have five aldermen,” Gardner said.
The mayor clarified a matter when it comes to adopting bills into the city’s laws. It will still take a majority vote, which is four votes from the six-member board. A 3-2 vote would not constitute a bill’s passage into ordinance.
“I’ve been advised by the city clerk and the city attorney that the rules aren’t changed, as far as passing an ordinance. It still will require a vote of four aldermen to pass an ordinance,” Gardner said.
You can find contact information for the mayor and the Ozark Board of Aldermen at https://ozarkmissouri.com/192/Board-of-Aldermen
Editor’s note: The Christian County Headliner News has attempted to reach John Torgerson for this story, which may be updated at a later time.
