The Ozark Farmers Market announced it has extended its hours for the remainder of July.
The farmers market at Finley Farms in Ozark will be open Thursdays from 3-8 p.m., extending beyond the normal hours of 4-7 p.m. Finley Farms is located at 601 North 4th Street, off the intersection of Jackson Street and State Route NN.
On July 25, the farmers market will feature live music from Creek Rocks featuring Cindy Woolf and Mark Bilyeu from 5-8 p.m.
Vendor offerings include farm fresh eggs, produce, honey and artisan crafts. Food truck offerings include Peruvian tamales, wood-fired pizza, English hand pies and eggrolls with sticky rice. Vendors are also serving beer, wine and cocktails.
