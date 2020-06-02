The Ozark Farmers Market at Finley Farms will reopen to pedestrians on June 4, from 3-7 p.m.
Farmers market organizers issued a set of COVID-19 spread prevention guidelines for patrons and for vendors, who have been operating their booths in drive-through fashion up to this point in 2020.
“We take very seriously the health and safety of our vendors and customers, and while we understand that shopping an open-air market is safer than a traditional food retailer, we also recognize the ongoing health concerns from COVID-19,” a press release from the farmers market reads.
The guidelines require patrons maintain 6 feet of distance from other shoppers and vendors, avoid congregating in large groups, and there will not be any customer handling of products allowed.
Vendors will assist patrons with their selections. Vendors will wear masks, and customers are asked to do the same. Vendors will also have hand sanitizers available for free public use, and will sanitize their hands and their tables between customers.
Patrons are asked not to consume any food or drinks that they purchase while at the farmers market. No seating or tables will be available.
Pre-ordering options are still available for patrons who wish to take advantage of such services.
For a list of participating vendors and their pre-ordering information, visit http://OzarkFarmersMarket.com, or find the Ozark Farmers Market on Facebook and send a message.
