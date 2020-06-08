Noah Suiter wasn’t tempted to return to the Palm Springs Collegiate League in beautiful Palm Springs, California, this summer.
For one thing, the league’s status for this year is still undecided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of play was pushed back from the last week of May to the middle of June.
Just as importantly and all things considered, Suiter felt he would get more out of playing at home in the Show-Me Collegiate League at U.S. Baseball Park.
“Playing in Palm Springs two years ago was a lot of fun,” said Suiter, a 2017 Ozark grad and a junior outfielder at Evangel. “One of my best friends at Evangel is from California and his dad is kind of in cahoots with that league. So, me and a couple other buddies got to go out there, stay in a condo and play baseball every morning. It was a dream summer, but maybe too much fun for a 19-year-old kid.
“It was a great league and great competition,” he added. “But I think it was too much freedom and too much fun. So, I wouldn’t have done it again this year. I’m a little more disciplined here. I’m working. It’s nice to make money and play baseball.”
Suiter appears on his way to making the same sort of impact for the Ozark Wild as he did while hitting .385 his senior year at Ozark and as he did this year while batting .262 for Evangel.
He sparked the Wild to their first win, an 8-6 triumph over the Route 66 Stars last Friday by going 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases.
“I hit seventh right now. We’ll see if I can move up in the lineup,” Suiter said. “I was kind of late in the whole process for (the league registration), so they didn’t really know if I’m good or not. We’ll see how it goes. My goal is to prove myself and work my way up in the lineup.”
Suiter hit second his senior year at Ozark and worked his into the middle of Evangel’s order this year. He was hitting .333 for the Crusaders, before a 1-for-17 slump, followed by the season being cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“I thought this was going to be my breakout year,” the right-handed hitting outfielder said. “I had been projected to hit in the six-hole, but ended up being in the three- or four-hole. I felt I made a big leap with my mental game this year. I was trying to show leadership and confidence. I was trying to let my confidence become contagious to the younger kids on the team.
“We have a lot of young guys (on the Wild) who are learning how to hit college pitching,” he added. “I’m excited for how we’re going to do later on when they get accustomed to it.”
One of Suiter’s Evangel teammates, Dalton Cook, was behind the plate for the Stars on Friday. Suiter relished the chance to run against Cook.
“I had told him, ‘I’m going to get on base, throw me out,’” said Suiter, who had seven stolen bases in nine attempts for Evangel this year. “I wanted to steal any bag I could off of him. It was a nice to get to do that. Anytime I have a chance to steal a bag, I want to.”
