An Ozark business has been recognized nationally as one of “America’s coolest stores” in 2019.
InStore magazine, a national publication all about celebrating jewelry stores, named Mitchum Jewelers as an honorable mention among the “Big Cool” award winners. Mitchum Jewelers is named in the August 2019 issue of InStore.
Mitchum Jewelers, owned by Randy Mitchum, doubled its size in 2018 in an upscale renovation orchestrated by store designer Jesse Balaity of Balaity Property Enhancement.
“One eye-catching element of the new building is the illuminated diamond prominently displayed on the building’s exterior,” the magazine entry reads.
InStore also commended the Ozark store for its marketing campaign.
“Use of the slogan ‘Your Jeweler For Life’ in all of Mitchum’s ads has added to the branding surge, as has a related jingle that customers love to sing whenever they happen to run into Randy,”
