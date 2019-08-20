Ozark has found its next chief of police.
The city announced Tuesday that Justin Arnold had the word "Interim" officially removed from his job title, and he becomes Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold effective immediately. Arnold has been Ozark's acting police chief since the resignation of Tim Clothier, who left to become police chief in O'Fallon in May.
"I am truly blessed to be entrusted with leading the men and women of the Ozark Police Department," Arnold said. "The Ozark Police Department has established itself as an area leader in community oriented policing and problem solving and is dedicated to providing public safety to the citizens of Ozark.
City Administrator Steve Childers said he was happy to recommend that Arnold's promotion be made permanent. That recommendation was approved by the Ozark Board of Aldermen on Aug. 19.
“After completing a thorough evaluation of candidates, I am confident in my recommendation to promote Capt. Justin Arnold to the position of chief of police for the city of Ozark. His clear understanding of the mechanics of police management and community engagement, coupled with his proven leadership, will be invaluable assets for our city for years to come," Childers said.
Arnold has been serving the City of Ozark for over 14 years in various law enforcement positions. He began his work with Ozark in 2005 as patrol officer, then in March of 2007 promoted to narcotics investigator and sergeant while assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration as a task force officer. In October of 2015, he transferred to the Patrol Division as a patrol sergeant and was then promoted to lieutenant of the Support Services Division in March 2016. In November 2016, he became deputy chief.
"We are committed to providing professional police services and building partnerships throughout our community. The Ozark Police Department has an exciting future and I am ecstatic to be selected as chief of Police," Arnold said.
From the time he announced his pending move to O’Fallon, Clothier advocated for promotion from within Ozark’s existing group of ranking officers. He said he has prepared Arnold and others to move up the ranks.
“When they come to my office with a problem, they’re used to me saying, ‘What is the solution? What are the options?’ I’ve always forced them to think for themselves,” Clothier said in a May 2019 interview. “In order to be planning for succession, I knew that they had to always be thinking for themselves.”
Arnold earned his bachelor’s degree from Drury University in August of 2009, graduating magna cum laude. He went on to receive his Master of Sociology/Criminal Justice from Lincoln University in December 2018. Arnold says he has a passion for community policing, transparency in law enforcement, and the development of law enforcement leaders though community engagement and interaction.
His hobbies include spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and coaching his children in sports.
