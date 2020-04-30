Officials in Ozark call it a “soft opening.” In Nixa, it’s “reopening Nixa strong.”
Regardless of the tagline, businesses previously designated as “nonessential” under federal and state guidelines will be allowed to open in Christian County’s two largest cities.
Stay-at-home orders will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. May 3. Ozark and Nixa residents will be advised to continue adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between people in public spaces.
“Although the actions we had to take with our stay-at-home orders were difficult, they were also necessary to ensure the health and safety of our community,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said on April 30. “Our citizens have done a tremendous job in ensuring the health and safety of those around them, and we want to see that continue as we return to some normalcy.”
For the sake of simplicity, any Ozark business that isn’t a restaurant or a private office is subject to regulations governing retail stores. A new order that will last until May 31 will limit the number of people who can be inside a given retail store at any moment. In businesses smaller than 10,000 square feet, the limit is 25 percent of the entity’s authorized fire capacity. In businesses 10,000 square feet or larger, the limit is 10 percent of the authorized fire code capacity.
In Ozark gatherings of 20 or more individuals are discouraged.
Restaurants may offer dine-in services, but must provide at least 6 feet of space between customers at different tables, and may not seat parties of more than 10 persons.
Like Gardner, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele issued an updated order that will last until May 31.
“This is intended as an important next step towards reopening our local economy, while maintaining important health and safety precautionary measures which we believe to be appropriate based on the advice of local healthcare leaders,” Steele said.
Nixa’s provisions for gatherings, formerly nonessential retail businesses, social distancing, restaurants and other events are the same as the laws in Ozark. By contrast, Springfield is limiting social gatherings to no more than 15 people.
Quick guidelines for all citizens of Ozark and Nixa:
- Stay home if you feel sick and contact your physician.
- Minimize travel to the greatest extent possible.
- Help protect the most vulnerable populations.
- Practice good hygiene:
- Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. When hand washing is not possible, use hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue or your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
- Avoid social gatherings of 20 or more, and any gatherings which do not allow for appropriate social distancing. When in public, maximize social distance from others.
- Do not create situations where people cannot maintain social distancing.
- You may attend events of 19 or fewer people as long as you maintain social distancing (6 feet between people who are not of the same household).
On the Web (read the full texts and guidelines here):
Ozark COVID-19 resource page: https://ozarkmissouri.com/519/COVID-19
Nixa COVID-19 resource page: https://www.nixa.com/community/covid-19-information/nixastrong
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.