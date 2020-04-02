The Ozark Board of Aldermen will take a meeting into a virtual environment for the first time on April 6.
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., and will offer up live streaming video of the meeting on the city government’s website, http://ozarkmissouri.com.
Ozark has been under a stay-at-home order since March 26. Citizens, by law, are not supposed to be out and about unless they are performing essential functions defined by the law, such as working essential jobs, shopping for groceries and/or medicines and serving as a caregiver to a friend or loved one.
“It is very important that the community follow the stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers said. “We are striving to remain open to provide essential public services to citizens. Online meetings are one way to access services that do not require person-to person contact, and we hope the public will turn to these alternatives for both convenience and to avoid non-essential gathering in public places.”
Citizens who wish to address Mayor Rick Gardner and the Ozark Board of Aldermen may arrange to do so by calling or emailing Ozark City Clerk Chandra Hodges before noon on Friday, April 3. You can email chodges@ozarkmissouri.org or call (417) 581-2407. You will be asked to give your name, address, email address, phone number and a description of what you would like to speak about.
Ozark citizens may also submit general comments to the board of aldermen by sending an email to coronavirus@ozarkmisouri.org.
Persons who do not have access to a telephone or the internet will be able to access the meeting from The OC on a limited basis. They may address the board from The OC using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.