Ozark police search for suspicious vehicle

Ozark police seek help finding the driver of a vehicle that sped down James River Road on Friday afternoon.
Police released a statement at 3:39 p.m. April 2, asking for help in relation to a possible abduction or kidnapping. According to the statement, people contacted the police to report a late model Dodge Durango SUV speeding down the road with a child screaming “I have been kidnapped,” from a back window.
The child was described by witnesses as a girl with red or strawberry blonde hair, and she was believed to be anywhere from 8 to 13 years old.
The vehicle is described as a light blue Dodge Durango SUV with dark wheels, black tinted windows and an unknown license plate. People told police that the vehicle sped southbound at a high rate of speed.
The incident occurred near 1700 James River Road, which is close to several restaurants and businesses, a Price Cutter grocery store and an apartment complex.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600. Police have not updated the statement regarding the girl or the vehicle since April 2 at 5:36 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.