The Ozark Tigers aimed and fired their way to becoming state champions.
The Ozark High School Army JROTC rifle team competed in the Missouri State Championship Jan. 30, at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. The JROTC Tigers took first finishes in the precision and sporter rifle divisions, and set a school record.
Ozark entered a total of three teams in the state competition, two sporter teams and one precision team.
Ozark Sporter Team 1 took first place, and Ozark Team 2 took second place, and the precision team won the upper division.
Cadet Brody Baumann won the individual state championship, edging out two teammates to do it. Ozark Cadet Karly McCall finished in second place, and Cadet Michael Browning finished third in the individual standings.
In the sporter division, Elijah Glenn of Ozark was the individual champion. Cadet Rachael Hartzell finished in second, individually. Cadet Katie McCall took first place in the new shooter division.
“I am extremely proud of all the team has accomplished and impressed with our success,” 1st Sgt. William Crawford, who leads the Ozark High School rifle team, said. “This can be attributed to two things: commitment and hard work. As I tell the kids ‘If you compete against others, you become bitter. If you compete with yourself, you become better.’”
Glenn set a state record score with his championship win.
“I am so proud of Elijah, as I have watched him put in the time for three years and knew that it was going to culminate in something fantastic,” Crawford said. “He has a bright future. I am excited to watch him achieve this accomplishment and grateful to have one more year with him.”
Glenn set a sporter division record of 564 out of 600 points.
Currently, the New Shooter League (first-year shooters) is underway with virtual competitions. The Ozark squad has a match at Webb City Feb. 20. The sporter and precision teams will compete in the Missouri Junior Championship Feb. 26-27, in Ozark, with the National Championship virtual competition slated for March.
